Mailbag: Week 2 Dolphins at Ravens

A: Great question! Finding success earlier in the ground game can set up the rest of this offense to flourish at another level. Miami scored 13 offensive points on eight possessions in Week 1 – seven if factor in that they knelt down in the red zone on the final drive of the game. Those drives averaged 7.6 plays per drive and 38.4 yards per dive. I say that to highlight that the offense was more efficient than the point total suggests, but if there's one area I think the Dolphins can improve upon and bump the point total up, it's early success in the ground game. From there, play-action opens up and the offense could hopefully make the continual improvement that McDaniel has referenced.