Mailbag: Week 3 Dolphins at Raiders

Additionally, Flores preaches week-by-week improvement and working towards being the best version of yourself down the stretch. That mantra played out the first two years under Flores with a 5-4 finish in 2019 and a 9-3 run to close out 2020. Miami has to prove it again this year, but the historical data is there that this team can improve and play it's best ball as the season progresses.

Q: @Danial_Marrs -- Hey Travis, let's push the envelope this week. Haven't seen much from the offense this year. Are we capable of having an offensive battle against the Raiders this week? If so, what is our advantage?

A: The good news is that Miami will have their full complement of weapons at Jacoby Brissett's disposal. Will Fuller will make his Miami debut and his ability to run the full route tree, present top-end speed and strong hands can all help the Dolphins move the ball and create chances for others. We haven't seen him and Jaylen Waddle on the field together and their speed could create conflict for the defense which generates opportunities for the rest of the skill players.

Plus, Myles Gaskin had a monster game (169 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns) last time against the Raiders. He and Salvon Ahmed could generate some offensive balance for Miami to sustain drives and keep Derek Carr and the NFL's No. 1 offense on the sideline.

Q: @spf_ripp -- Hi Travis, what's the vibe in the Locker room like? Last year, when things were off to a bad start the team seem to stay positive. Do you still get that same sense of togetherness?