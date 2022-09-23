Mailbag: Week 3 Dolphins vs Bills

Question from @DOLFAN72: Is this one of the biggest game for the franchise in the past 2 decades?

A: I don't think I would go that far. Every game is a big game. They all count the same in the standings at the end of the year.

As we all know, Buffalo is one of the best teams in the NFL. They were seconds away from a trip to the AFC Championship game last year and have the most impressive results of any team in the league so far in the 2022 season.

As Coach McDaniel said earlier this week, "what better opportunity than playing the best and seeing where you're at? So I think you don't hide from it. I think you embrace the fact that they're a good football team and that there's one way to be put in the category of good football teams: you beat good football teams."

So the Dolphins have a chance to beat a good football team from their division this weekend. But win or lose, they're going to play at least 14 more games after Sunday and each of those games will be big too.

Question from @gtgeric: How can Waddle and Hill get behind the defense?

A: I think there's a misconception about deep throws and how they occur. Nothing in an NFL offense happens by chance or merely just forcing something for the sake of doing it. Certainly, offenses dictate the pace of the game, but there is a reactive element to what the defense shows. If the defense drops into quarters (four deep), it becomes increasingly difficult to get vertical, but the cause of that is that the underneath windows open up a little more.