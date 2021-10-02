Mailbag: Week 4 Dolphins vs Colts

The offensive line showed progress in that game, reducing the sack, hit and pressure numbers. The big guys up front also guided Myles Gaskin to 5.0 yards per rush and a beautifully blocked the aforementioned Brown touchdown run.

All things told, I think it's better to assess these down the line and not draw grand conclusions after three games against three very good teams.

Q: @jmsmiller - Why is getting separation downfield so hard for this Dolphins team?

A: Big plays happen when opportunity meets execution. The Raiders defense played that game like a lot of modern defenses that try to limit big plays and force the opposing offense to put together lengthy drives. The Dolphins created some opportunities late in that game, and the two guys added to the roster at the position this offseason (Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller) are averaging 4.4 and 3.6 yards of separation per route run. Plus, Miami will start it's fourth different offensive line combination and lost their starting quarterback in the first quarter of Game 2 -- those are difficult circumstances to face. You'll never hear this team make excuses – and that's not the way they look at things – but nonetheless it's fair to say this offense has had to make some unexpected adjustments on the fly.

Q: @ThePhinsDude - What difference will Raekwon Davis make to our run D and pass rush when he returns?

A: Davis came on strong in the second half of the season and put together a strong camp. Losing him certainly hurts because of his length, power and the depth he provides Miami up front with Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Zach Sieler and John Jenkins all producing at various points. That's one of the strongest, deepest position groups on the team but his return would certainly give both the run defense and pass rush a boost while helping to keep the other guys fresh. Davis requires as many double teams as anyone so he could help free up the linebackers at the second level. As it is, the Dolphins run defense is currently allowing its lowest yards per carry in five years.

2021: 4.29

2020: 4.52

2019: 4.47

2018: 4.79

2017: 4.10