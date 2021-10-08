Mailbag: Week 5 Dolphins at Bucs

Q: @fernavarro24 - Travis, is there any chance to turn around the season? And if you think so what points should be fixed for it?

A: There's always an opportunity to change course in this game and in this league. Even the best teams have slumps (Tampa Bay had a 1-3 stretch last season before going on their run). So, while everything for Miami is still right in front of them, they'll have to earn the right to say they've strung some wins together.

As for the solutions, fewer mistakes is the number one thing. Winning in this league is difficult enough. Jumping offsides on a punt, dropping passes, missing open receiver or running lanes, failed tackles…Miami has had more of these occurrences than what we became accustomed to under a Flores-led team.

Finally, Miami could get some reinforcements at key spots in the coming weeks. Flores indicated that Raekwon Davis could return this week -- that's certainly a boon. Then, of course, Tua Tagovailoa's imminent return could hopefully help to rekindle some of the explosiveness we saw throughout camp and the preseason.

Q: @zachery_nick - How's Tua feeling? Is he throwing at all?

A: Flores mentioned in his media availability earlier this week that Tua has in fact begun to throw.

"Tua is doing – I mean he's working to get back as soon as he can," Flores said. "He's starting to throw a little bit. We're just taking this one day at a time. I would say – look, he's getting better every day. I forgot the first part of your question."