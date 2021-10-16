Mailbag: Week 6 Dolphins vs Jaguars

Q: @finatic1972 - How confident are you we can turn it around and start stacking W's beginning Sunday in London? I believe we can.

A: I'm personally very confident in the people in the building. Things obviously have not started the way anyone hoped, and the errors I've seen on the tape are correctable. Despite the score not reflecting it, Miami were far more disciplined in critical areas with regards to mental errors Sunday in Tampa Bay.

Next, there needs to be improvement across the board in other fundamental areas -- dropped passes, missed cuts by the backs, missed throws, blown assignments in blocking and in coverage. During media availabilities this week, a handful of players discusses staying true to their individual job and not try to do too much, like jumping a gap in run defense for example. This is a talented team with good coaches. They can certainly turn it around, but the key is a one-game-at-a-time approach.

Q: @stu_rim - What is the most important thing to look for from Tua these next few weeks. Aggressiveness and big throws? Pocket presence/quick feet. Decision making at LOS? We all want to believe, and seen those flashes. But what would give you the most confidence that he is/can be the guy.

A: I know the preseason and training camp are not automatic indicators of success, but I thought the things we saw all summer were positive signs that he would in fact be able to make that Year 2 jump. The ball was coming out quickly. He was getting through his progressions and spreading the ball around despite missing a handful of his key receivers. The accuracy to allow guys like Jaylen Waddle and Albert Wilson to make big plays after the catch -- all of this was on display.