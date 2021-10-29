Mailbag: Week 8 Dolphins at Bills

Q: @qtvoidy - What inspires you to stay motivated during these losing streaks

A: No. 1, I love football. What's better than this sport? More specifically, this team. Plus, every single snap is a chance to learn something about a team, position group or a player, and I don't take that lightly. We get 17 games a year and then this game we all love goes away for six months during a time when we all crave the return of football -- so I'm always intrigued by every game.

Plus, once relationships start to develop with the guys, it becomes even easier to root for them. Take Isaiah Ford's touchdown last Sunday, for instance. Few things on a football field have made me happier than that opening drive touchdown because Isaiah is an incredible person and that smile across his face for the first career score is what sports is all about.

Q: @BillHam12504498 - Travis, this regime came in with a promise/mantra that they wanted to build the team from the O line and D line out. That hasn't happened, how can they be counted on to do anything else if they cannot deliver their core beliefs?

A: I think the players up front have said it best when they've declared it hasn't been good enough and it's time to stop pointing to youth and development as an excuse -- or is it?

Execution remains king, but if you're a fan of Drive Time, this topic has come up a few times this week. So many of Miami's most productive players saw their careers take off, albeit at different stages, beyond their first or even second season. The improvement the last two weeks has been notable and if that continues, you could get the answers soon.

Q: @dolfan_70 - Do we see more Ford and Hollins after last week?