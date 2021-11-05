Mailbag: Week 9 Dolphins vs Texans

Q: @bircheezy - I've been waiting all season for Waddle to bust out a big play. What do the Dolphins need to do to get some explosive plays out of him?

A: The approach offensively for the Dolphins, and frankly all teams, is to take what the defense gives. If you ever watch the Peyton and Eli broadcast on Monday Night Football, they comment on this all the time -- about how if 'Quarterback A' can just remain patient and take the checkdowns, they can piece together methodical drives that ultimately result in points.

However, Miami's own mistakes have made this approach difficult. Procedural penalties, dropped passes, sacks, whatever the case may be, mistakes have put the Dolphins behind the chains too often. So, that's where chunk plays are needed. Waddle has uncovered a couple of times but whether it's protection breakdowns or the ball coming out on a low-to-high read before that route can develop, they're just struggling to get vertical. It's certainly something worth keeping an eye on in the second half of the season.

Q: @rubeneramirez - How are Tua's 4th quarter stats compared vs all other QBs?

A: Favorable. In fact, among quarterbacks with at least 90 passing attempts between 1994-2021, Tagovailoa's 110.9 passer rating ranks No. 1. Allow me to repeat that -- his fourth quarter passer rating is the NFL standard over the last 27 seasons (when Stathead began tracking); it's when he's been his sharpest. It should come as no surprise that the guy who came off the bench to rally his team to a 13-point come-from-behind win in the National Championship Game plays his best when the lights are brightest.

Q: @mgcroteau - Who do you see as leading the charge in the locker room to turn this team around?

A: I think Brian Flores said it best when he talked about the example the players set for themselves with their hard work.