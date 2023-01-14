Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La'Mical Perine to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Cotton joined Miami's practice squad on Dec. 20, 2022 and has played in 14 career games with one start, all for the Raiders. He played in 10 games with one start for Las Vegas this season before he was waived on Dec. 15, 2022. Cotton also had multiple stints on the Raiders' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 3, 2019. He played collegiately at Alabama where he was a regular starter for the 2017 national championship team alongside current Dolphins teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle.