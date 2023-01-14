Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La'Mical Perine to the active roster for Sunday's game.
Cotton joined Miami's practice squad on Dec. 20, 2022 and has played in 14 career games with one start, all for the Raiders. He played in 10 games with one start for Las Vegas this season before he was waived on Dec. 15, 2022. Cotton also had multiple stints on the Raiders' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 3, 2019. He played collegiately at Alabama where he was a regular starter for the 2017 national championship team alongside current Dolphins teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle.
Perine (name is pronounced la-MICHAEL PEE-rhyne) signed with Miami's practice squad on Oct. 18, 2022. He played the last two seasons (2020-21) for the N.Y. Jets, where he appeared in 14 games and totaled 72 carries for 263 yards (3.7 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 63 yards (5.7 avg.) and returned two kickoffs for 22 yards (11.0 avg.). Perine spent the first part of the 2022 season on Philadelphia's practice squad. He originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick (120th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perine played collegiately at Florida.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Lester Cotton
|OL
|6-4
|335
|2/20/96
|3
|Alabama ’19
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|FA, ‘22
|La’Mical Perine
|RB
|5-11
|216
|1/30/98
|3
|Florida ’20
|Mobile, Ala.
|FA, ‘22