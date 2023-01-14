Presented by

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

Jan 14, 2023 at 01:15 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La'Mical Perine to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Cotton joined Miami's practice squad on Dec. 20, 2022 and has played in 14 career games with one start, all for the Raiders. He played in 10 games with one start for Las Vegas this season before he was waived on Dec. 15, 2022. Cotton also had multiple stints on the Raiders' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Oakland on May 3, 2019. He played collegiately at Alabama where he was a regular starter for the 2017 national championship team alongside current Dolphins teammates Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle.

Perine (name is pronounced la-MICHAEL PEE-rhyne) signed with Miami's practice squad on Oct. 18, 2022. He played the last two seasons (2020-21) for the N.Y. Jets, where he appeared in 14 games and totaled 72 carries for 263 yards (3.7 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 11 passes for 63 yards (5.7 avg.) and returned two kickoffs for 22 yards (11.0 avg.). Perine spent the first part of the 2022 season on Philadelphia's practice squad. He originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick (120th overall) by the N.Y. Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. Perine played collegiately at Florida.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Lester CottonOL6-43352/20/963Alabama ’19Tuscaloosa, Ala.FA, ‘22
La’Mical PerineRB5-112161/30/983Florida ’20Mobile, Ala.FA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated quarterback Mike Glennon and linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tackle Geron Christian off waivers from Kansas City and placed tackle Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster and elevated defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the active roster for Sunday's game. Miami also placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve and placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Sanders

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Saturday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins sign 2 to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Swain

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Eric Fisher and placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Advertising