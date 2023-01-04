Presented by

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

Jan 04, 2023 at 11:00 AM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

Glennon has played in 40 NFL games with 31 starts, most recently starting four games for the N.Y. Giants in 2021. He's in his 10th NFL season after spending time with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018), Oakland (2019), Jacksonville (2020) and the N.Y. Giants (2021). He has completed 689-of-1,147 career passes (60.1 pct.) for 7,025 yards, 47 touchdowns and a 78.6 rating. Glennon originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (73rd overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at North Carolina State.

Mike GlennonQB6-722512/12/8910NC State ’13Centreville, Va.FA, ‘22

