Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

Glennon has played in 40 NFL games with 31 starts, most recently starting four games for the N.Y. Giants in 2021. He's in his 10th NFL season after spending time with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Chicago (2017), Arizona (2018), Oakland (2019), Jacksonville (2020) and the N.Y. Giants (2021). He has completed 689-of-1,147 career passes (60.1 pct.) for 7,025 yards, 47 touchdowns and a 78.6 rating. Glennon originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (73rd overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2013 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at North Carolina State.