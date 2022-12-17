Miami Dolphins elevate Sanders

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Saturday's game.
Sanders first signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. He was elevated for the Week 8 game at Detroit and caught two passes for 17 yards (8.5 avg.) in his NFL debut. Sanders was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Braylon Sanders
|WR
|6-1
|194
|1/21/99
|R
|Mississippi ’22
|Hogansville, Ga.
|FA, ‘22