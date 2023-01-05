Presented by

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

Jan 05, 2023 at 05:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tackle Geron Christian off waivers from Kansas City and placed tackle Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

Christian has played in 48 career games with 16 starts, spending three seasons in Washington (2018-20), one in Houston (2021) and one in Kansas City (2022). Fifteen of his career starts have come at left tackle while one was as a sixth offensive lineman. Christian has played in 10 games for the Chiefs this season. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (74th overall) by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Louisville.

Fisher joined the Dolphins as a free agent on Dec. 5, 2022. He's a 10-year veteran who has played in 132 career games with 128 starts, including 111 at left tackle and 17 at right tackle. He spent eight seasons (2013-20) in Kansas City, where he earned Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and 2020 and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 season. Fisher played the 2021 season for Indianapolis, where he started 15 games. He originally entered the NFL as the first overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft with Kansas City following a collegiate career at Central Michigan.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Geron ChristianT6-52989/10/965Louisville ’18Ocala, Fla. Wai.’22 (KC)

