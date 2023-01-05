Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tackle Geron Christian off waivers from Kansas City and placed tackle Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

Christian has played in 48 career games with 16 starts, spending three seasons in Washington (2018-20), one in Houston (2021) and one in Kansas City (2022). Fifteen of his career starts have come at left tackle while one was as a sixth offensive lineman. Christian has played in 10 games for the Chiefs this season. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (74th overall) by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Louisville.