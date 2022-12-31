Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster and elevated defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the active roster for Sunday's game. Miami also placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.

Bronson has spent the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad. He played in seven NFL games last year – six for New Orleans and one for Cleveland. Bronson totaled 12 tackles (eight solo), including one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss. He spent the 2021 postseason and this offseason and training camp with Dallas. Bronson originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2021. He played collegiately at Washington.

Lamm joined the Dolphins on Nov. 28, 2022 and was elevated twice this year but has not played. Lamm has played seven NFL seasons for three different franchises – Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20) and Tennessee (2021). He spent 2022 training camp with Detroit. Lamm has played in 86 career games with 28 starts. He's also played in seven postseason games with one start as his teams have made the playoffs in five of his seven NFL seasons. Lamm played collegiately at Appalachian State and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.

Scarlett joined the Dolphins practice squad on Nov. 17, 2022 after he spent the 2021 season on the active roster, playing in 13 games with four starts. He totaled 16 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed along with three special teams tackles last season. Scarlett spent his first five NFL seasons (2016-20) with Houston and has appeared in a total of 69 career games with 20 starts. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 6, 2016 and played collegiately at Stanford.