Presented by

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

Dec 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Lamm joined the Dolphins on Nov. 28, 2022 and was elevated for the Week 13 game at San Francisco but did not play. Lamm has played seven NFL seasons for three different franchises – Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20) and Tennessee (2021). He spent 2022 training camp with Detroit. Lamm has played in 86 career games with 28 starts. He's also played in seven postseason games with one start as his teams have made the playoffs in five of his seven NFL seasons. Lamm played collegiately at Appalachian State and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.

Sanders first signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022 and has spent the season on Miami's practice squad. He has been elevated twice this season and caught two passes for 17 yards (8.5 avg.) in his NFL debut in Week 8 at Detroit. Sanders was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Kendall LammT6-53106/5/928Appalachian St. ’15Charlotte, N.C.FA, ‘22
Braylon SandersWR6-11941/21/99RMississippi ’22Hogansville, GaFA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Sanders

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Saturday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins sign 2 to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Swain

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Eric Fisher and placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the practice squad and restored wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad. The team also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Zimmer

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

news

Miami Dolphins sign McIntosh to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Scarlett to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins place Ogbah on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Verone McKinley III to the active roster and elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Advertising