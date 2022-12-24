Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

Lamm joined the Dolphins on Nov. 28, 2022 and was elevated for the Week 13 game at San Francisco but did not play. Lamm has played seven NFL seasons for three different franchises – Houston (2015-18), Cleveland (2019-20) and Tennessee (2021). He spent 2022 training camp with Detroit. Lamm has played in 86 career games with 28 starts. He's also played in seven postseason games with one start as his teams have made the playoffs in five of his seven NFL seasons. Lamm played collegiately at Appalachian State and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Houston on May 8, 2015.