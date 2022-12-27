Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve and placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

Eichenberg has played in 25 career games with 24 starts for the Dolphins, including eight starts at left guard this season. He's also started games at left tackle (14) and right tackle (2) for Miami during his rookie season in 2021. Eichenberg originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 38 straight games at Notre Dame to close his collegiate career.