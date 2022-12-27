Presented by

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Dec 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve and placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

Eichenberg has played in 25 career games with 24 starts for the Dolphins, including eight starts at left guard this season. He's also started games at left tackle (14) and right tackle (2) for Miami during his rookie season in 2021. Eichenberg originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (42nd overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 38 straight games at Notre Dame to close his collegiate career.

Gaskin has played in 38 career games with 17 starts for the Dolphins, including four appearances this season. He's totaled 361 career carries for 1,355 yards (3.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns and added 101 receptions for 701 yards (6.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. Gaskin originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (234th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft following his collegiate career at Washington.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
Liam EichenbergOL6-63061/19/982Notre Dame ’21Cleveland, OhioD2b, ‘21

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Sanders

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Saturday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins sign 2 to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Swain

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Eric Fisher and placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the practice squad and restored wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad. The team also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Zimmer

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

news

Miami Dolphins sign McIntosh to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Scarlett to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins place Ogbah on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

Advertising