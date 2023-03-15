Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released cornerback Byron Jones with a failed physical and post-June 1 designation. The team was also awarded wide receiver Freddie Swain off waivers from Denver.

Jones joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 21, 2020. He started 30 games for the Dolphins, totaling 95 tackles (75 solo), two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles from 2020-21 before missing the 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list. Jones originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (27th overall) by Dallas in the 2015 NFL Draft following a standout collegiate career at UConn.