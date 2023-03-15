Presented by

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released cornerback Byron Jones with a failed physical and post-June 1 designation. The team was also awarded wide receiver Freddie Swain off waivers from Denver.

Jones joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 21, 2020. He started 30 games for the Dolphins, totaling 95 tackles (75 solo), two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles from 2020-21 before missing the 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list. Jones originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (27th overall) by Dallas in the 2015 NFL Draft following a standout collegiate career at UConn.

Swain spent most of the 2022 season on Miami's practice squad and appeared in one game before he was signed by Denver, where he played in three contests with one start, catching four passes for 74 yards (18.5 avg.). In Swain's career, he's appeared in 37 contests with 10 starts and has 42 receptions for 576 yards (13.7 avg.) and six touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (214th overall) by Seattle in the 2020 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Florida.

Table inside Article
NamePositionHgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometwownAcq.
Freddie SwainWR6-01978/4/983Florida '20Ocala, Fla.Wai., '23 (Den.)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released tight end Cethan Carter and tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive back Elijah Campbell.

news

Miami Dolphins sign 7 to future contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following seven players to reserve/future contracts: defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, offensive lineman Lester Cotton, cornerback Tino Ellis, linebacker Cameron Goode, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La'Mical Perine to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tackle Geron Christian off waivers from Kansas City and placed tackle Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster and elevated defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the active roster for Sunday's game. Miami also placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve and placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Sanders

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Saturday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins sign 2 to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Swain

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Advertising