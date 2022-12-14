Miami Dolphins sign 2 to practice squad

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.

Hamilton has played in 46 games with nine starts for Denver from 2018-20. He's totaled 81 career receptions for 833 yards (10.3 avg.) and five touchdowns, along with one special teams tackle and three miscellaneous stops. Hamilton missed the 2021 season due to injury and spent part of the 2022 offseason program with Houston. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hamilton played collegiately at Penn State.