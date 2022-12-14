Presented by

Miami Dolphins sign 2 to practice squad

Dec 14, 2022 at 03:45 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.

Hamilton has played in 46 games with nine starts for Denver from 2018-20. He's totaled 81 career receptions for 833 yards (10.3 avg.) and five touchdowns, along with one special teams tackle and three miscellaneous stops. Hamilton missed the 2021 season due to injury and spent part of the 2022 offseason program with Houston. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by Denver in the 2018 NFL Draft. Hamilton played collegiately at Penn State.

Hollman has played in 18 games with one start for Green Bay from 2019-20. He's totaled eight tackles (seven solo) and three passes defensed. He also has two special teams tackles. Hollman has spent the past two seasons with several teams, including Houston (2021), New Orleans (2021), the N.Y. Giants (2021), San Francisco (2022) and Atlanta (2022). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (185th overall) by Green Bay in the 2019 NFL Draft. Hollman played collegiately at Toledo.

Table inside Article
NamePos.Hgt.Wgt.BirthdateExp.CollegeHometownAcq.
DaeSean HamiltonWR6-12063/10/955Penn State ’18Fredericksburg, Va.FA, ‘22
Ka’dar HollmanCB6-01969/18/943Toledo ‘19Burlington, N.JFA, ‘22

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Swain

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Eric Fisher and placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make 2 elevations for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman James Empey and tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the practice squad and restored wide receiver Freddie Swain to the practice squad. The team also released offensive lineman Grant Hermanns and wide receiver Calvin Jackson from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Zimmer

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer.

news

Miami Dolphins sign McIntosh to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins sign Scarlett to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins place Ogbah on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Verone McKinley III to the active roster and elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed fullback Jake Bargas to the practice squad and released defensive end Big Kat Bryant from the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make elevation for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kion Smith to the active roster for Sunday's game.

Advertising