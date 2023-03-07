Presented by

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

Mar 07, 2023 at 04:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released tight end Cethan Carter and tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Carter signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati on March 18, 2021 and played in 17 games with one start. He totaled two receptions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.) and recorded eight special teams tackles (four solo) in his time with the Dolphins. Carter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017 and played four seasons (2017-20) with the Bengals.

Campbell has played 23 games with one start for Miami the past two years after he was awarded to the Dolphins off waivers from the N.Y. Jets on Sept. 1, 2021. He's recorded seven career tackles (four solo), one pass defensed and seven special teams stops. Campbell also played in Miami's AFC Wild Card game at Buffalo on Jan. 15, 2023. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cleveland on May 4, 2018.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins sign 7 to future contracts

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following seven players to reserve/future contracts: defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, offensive lineman Lester Cotton, cornerback Tino Ellis, linebacker Cameron Goode, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith and defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated offensive lineman Lester Cotton and running back La'Mical Perine to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded tackle Geron Christian off waivers from Kansas City and placed tackle Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins make practice squad move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed quarterback Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Kendall Lamm to the active roster and elevated defensive tackle Josiah Bronson and linebacker Brennan Scarlett to the active roster for Sunday's game. Miami also placed defensive tackle Justin Zimmer on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have activated offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve and placed running back Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate 2 for Sunday's game

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated tackle Kendall Lamm and wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Sanders

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Braylon Sanders to the active roster for Saturday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins sign 2 to practice squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad.

news

Miami Dolphins elevate Swain

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated wide receiver Freddie Swain to the active roster for Sunday's game.

news

Miami Dolphins make roster move

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tackle Eric Fisher and placed offensive lineman Austin Jackson on injured reserve.

Advertising