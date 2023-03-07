Miami Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have released tight end Cethan Carter and tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Carter signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati on March 18, 2021 and played in 17 games with one start. He totaled two receptions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.) and recorded eight special teams tackles (four solo) in his time with the Dolphins. Carter originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Cincinnati on May 5, 2017 and played four seasons (2017-20) with the Bengals.