Post Free Agency Mailbag

@TdotPhinfan - Hey Travis, I was wondering if you think Deiter has what it takes to be the starting center? I think he played well last year but injury kind of derailed his progress.

A: Yes, I do. And while Chris Grier mentioned adding competition at the center position – something he has often emphasized at all positions to field the best possible team – he also gave a ringing endorsement of Michael Deiter when asked last week.

"Mike (Deiter) really developed as kind of a leader," Grier said. "He became much more vocal. He had an injury last year that was kind of a freak injury. Our doctors had said they hadn't really seen anything like it when they were kind of going through that with him once he got hurt, so he really hasn't played a ton of games at center still. The interesting thing about him is that every year (in the) offseason we've had teams call – multiple teams call – and offer us picks for him. So he's thought of pretty well around the league still as a player. He knows there's still a developmental window for him to go, but he'll have competition at that spot as well."

Deiter never allowed more than two pressures in a game (PFF) in 2021. He was charged with just three QB hits all season and landed at 98.2 in pass-blocking efficiency.

You mentioned his progress and I think that's where you look at the upside. He's pretty unique for a center in both his length and athleticism. If you move his Combine workout numbers from 2019 to the center position (you might recall he was in the guard/tackle distinction then), then he's in the 90th percentile for length at the position and 80th percentile for athleticism for the spot.