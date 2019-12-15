Pregame Notes: Week 15 | Dolphins vs. Giants

- Wide receivers DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson both will be in the lineup when the Dolphins face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
- The two players cleared the concussion protocol Saturday, six days after leaving the game against the New York Jets in the first half.
- With Parker and Wilson in the lineup, the Dolphins will have all six of their wide receivers actives. The others are Allen Hurns, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins and Trevor Davis, who is set to make his Dolphins debut.
- Along with Davis, other players set to make their Dolphins debut against the Giants are guard/center Evan Brown, defensive back Linden Stephens, defensive lineman Zach Seiler, defensive back Nate Brooks and linebacker Jamal Davis II.
- Safety Montre Hartage, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, also will be active. He made his NFL debut against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1.
- Defensive end Taco Charlton will be in the lineup after being inactive against the Jets.
- He will replace defensive end Charles Harris, who will be among the inactives.
- The Dolphins will have two different starting guards from the Jets game because Evan Boehm and Keaton Sutherland both are inactive.
- Rookie Michael Deiter started the first 12 games at left guard before Sutherland took his spot against the Jets; rookie Shaq Calhoun started against the Eagles on Dec. 1 before Boehm took his place against the Jets.
- The list of inactives includes the two players who did not make the trip for non-injury-related reasons, safety Walt Aikens and cornerback Tae Hayes, who was acquired Friday.
- The other two Dolphins inactives are fullback Chandler Cox and newly acquired tackle Adam Pankey. Cox was listed as doubtful on the final injury report of the week because of a shoulder injury.
- The Giants inactives include the four players they ruled out Friday — rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, starting tight end Evan Engram, tight end Rhett Ellison and guard Kevin Zeitler — as well as running back Wayne Gallman and guard Chad Slade.
- The Dolphins will be wearing their all-white uniforms.
- The forecast for East Rutherford, New Jersey, between 1 and 4 p.m., according to weather.com, calls for temperatures between 45 and 47 degrees, with mostly cloudy and partly cloudy skies, no precipitation and winds of 15-16 mph.