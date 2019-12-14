Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Giants

Miami Dolphins (3-10) vs. New York Giants (2-11)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 8
TIME: 1:00 p.m. ET
SITE: MetLife Stadium; East Rutherford, N.J.
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app as long as the user is within the CBS broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on both platforms. The NFL app also offers free streams for viewers in the local market.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Spero Dedes, play-by-play; Adam Archuleta, color analyst; Otis Livingston, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: New York leads 6-2
AT MIAMI: Giants lead 3-0
AT NEW YORK: Teams tied 2-2
AT LONDON, ENGLAND: Giants lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2015 at Miami; Giants 31, Dolphins 24
SERIES TREND: Not counting the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who both came into the NFL in 1995, the Giants are the team the Dolphins have faced the fewest times. The Giants have won the last three meetings, all of them by seven points or less.
HISTORY LESSON: The teams’ first meeting came almost exactly 47 years ago, with the Dolphins facing the Giants at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 10, 1972. The Dolphins won 23-13 that day, putting them one victory away from completing the an undefeated regular season, which they would accomplish the following week against Baltimore. Read more Dolphins-Jets Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
NEW YORK’S RECORD: 2-11
LAST GAME: Lost 23-17 in overtime at Philadelphia
OVERVIEW: The Giants’ Monday night loss when they squandered a 17-3 halftime lead was kind of symptomatic of a lost season for a New York team that will come into the game Sunday on a nine-game losing streak. The Giants stood at 2-2 after they won the first two NFL starts of first-round pick Daniel Jones after he replaced Eli Manning, but things went south after that. The defense has been a problem for the Giants, who have allowed 30 points or more seven times, including four of the past six games. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins is tied for fourth in the NFL with four interceptions, but the Giants released him Friday after he got into a Twitter altercation with a fan. Linebacker Markus Golden leads the team in sacks with 8.5. Offensively, injuries have been an issue at wide receiver and with star running back Saquon Barkley, who has battled ankle issues a good part of the season. Barkley has 610 rushing yards and three touchdowns through 13 games after finishing with 1,307 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie in 2018. Barkley began the season with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, but he was injured in Week 3 and hasn’t rushed for more than 83 yards since then. Tight end Evan Engram leads the team in receptions with 44, but he’ll be out for a fifth consecutive game because of a foot injury. Manning will make a second consecutive start with Jones sidelined with an ankle injury. Manning passed for 207 yards against the Eagles on Monday night, though he was only 4-for-11 for 24 yards in the second half before the Eagles scored on the first possession of overtime.
KEY NEW FACES: QB Daniel Jones (draft-1st round), DL Dexter Lawrence (draft-1st), CB DeAndre Baker (draft-1st), CB Julian Love (draft-4th), WR Darius Slayton (draft-5th), LB Markus Golden (Arizona), WR Golden Tate III (Philadelphia), S Antoine Bethea (Arizona), G Kevin Zeitler (Cleveland), DT Leonard Williams (N.Y. Jets), T Mike Remmers (Minnesota)
KEY VETERANS GONE: WR Odell Beckham Jr., LB Olivier Vernon, S Landon Collins, CB B.W. Webb, CB Janoris Jenkins
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|No Players Listed
|New York Giants
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|TE Rhett Ellison (concussion)
|TE Evan Engram (foot)
|QB Daniel Jones (ankle)
|G Kevin Zeitler (ankle/wrist)