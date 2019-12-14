Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Giants

OVERVIEW: The Giants’ Monday night loss when they squandered a 17-3 halftime lead was kind of symptomatic of a lost season for a New York team that will come into the game Sunday on a nine-game losing streak. The Giants stood at 2-2 after they won the first two NFL starts of first-round pick Daniel Jones after he replaced Eli Manning, but things went south after that. The defense has been a problem for the Giants, who have allowed 30 points or more seven times, including four of the past six games. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins is tied for fourth in the NFL with four interceptions, but the Giants released him Friday after he got into a Twitter altercation with a fan. Linebacker Markus Golden leads the team in sacks with 8.5. Offensively, injuries have been an issue at wide receiver and with star running back Saquon Barkley, who has battled ankle issues a good part of the season. Barkley has 610 rushing yards and three touchdowns through 13 games after finishing with 1,307 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie in 2018. Barkley began the season with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances, but he was injured in Week 3 and hasn’t rushed for more than 83 yards since then. Tight end Evan Engram leads the team in receptions with 44, but he’ll be out for a fifth consecutive game because of a foot injury. Manning will make a second consecutive start with Jones sidelined with an ankle injury. Manning passed for 207 yards against the Eagles on Monday night, though he was only 4-for-11 for 24 yards in the second half before the Eagles scored on the first possession of overtime.