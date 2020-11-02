Three Takeaways | Dolphins Defense the Difference Against Rams

The last time the Miami Dolphins scored on offense, defense and special teams was exactly 11 years ago, on Nov. 1, 2009. It shows just how hard it is to get all three phases to play at their peak performance level. Obviously the defense and special teams carried the afternoon, but their were some things to build upon seeing the offense for the first time with Tagovailoa at quarterback. It was a great position for Tua to be in when your team provides you with a huge lead early in a game. But it also makes it very difficult for a play caller to get aggressive knowing you don't want to put undue pressure on yourself if there's really no need to do so. As a result, we watched Tua and the offense have its ups and downs, especially in the second half. There were too many three and outs with some dropped passes by the receiving group, and a lack of continuity in the second half of the game when the offense was just trying to exhaust the clock. Remember that this Rams defense collectively was arguably the most talented group that the Dolphins have faced all season. Miami needed a star-studded performance from its defense and special teams if they were going to have a chance to win, and they got exactly what was needed.