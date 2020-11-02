The Blitz: Jakeem Grant Races into the Record Books

November 2, 2020
The Dolphins are winners of three straight. Overcoming an early deficit, Miami scored 28 unanswered points to build an 18-point halftime lead. It's the third game in a row the Dolphins mounted a halftime lead of at least 18 points, and the first time any NFL team has done that since the 2004 Indianapolis Colts.
Miami raced out to the big lead with touchdowns of the offensive, defensive and special teams return variety. It was the first time in 11 years (November 1, 2009 at the Jets) that Miami scored in all three facets in one game.
The aforementioned special teams score came courtesy of wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who broke a pair of records with his 88-yard run back. The first punt return for a touchdown in the NFL this season was the fifth special teams return touchdown in the career of Grant -- improving his own team record -- and the longest punt return in the history of the Miami Dolphins.
Miami is finding contributions all over the special teams units. Kicker Jason Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of October last week and punter Matt Haack pinned the Rams inside the 20-yard-line five times on Sunday.
Grant credited the entire unit, which entered play ranked third in Football Outsiders DVOA (defensive-adjusted value over average).
"Coach told me that I was going to get an opportunity to field one," Grant said. "It was only one opportunity that I got a chance at and made the most of it. Like all credit to my teammates that were on the unit. I don't even think I got touched, so like I said, man, it's all credit to them."
Flores said he felt that Grant was close to breaking one before the game.
"We've been talking about one block away in the kicking game really all year, and we broke one today, and it was a big play," he said.
Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald further detailed Grant's return prowess.
Grant insists he didn't even hit top speed during his 88-yard punt return for a touchdown Sunday — even though he was moving pretty good when he got the sideline and turned on the jets.
November 2, 2014 – Miami shuts outs San Diego 37-0 behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Chargers only managed 178 total yards and committed four turnovers against a dominant Dolphins defense. Cornerback Brent Grimes snagged a pair of interceptions and broke up two passes.
Eric Rowe had five passes defensed in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams, the most by any player in an NFL game this season. Rowe now has nine passes defensed this season, the most in his six-year career. He added an interception in the second quarter.
The Dolphins recorded 13 passes defensed as a team on Sunday.
