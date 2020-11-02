The Blitz: Jakeem Grant Races into the Record Books

On this Day in Dolphins History

November 2, 2014 – Miami shuts outs San Diego 37-0 behind three touchdown passes from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Chargers only managed 178 total yards and committed four turnovers against a dominant Dolphins defense. Cornerback Brent Grimes snagged a pair of interceptions and broke up two passes.

Stat of the Day

Eric Rowe had five passes defensed in Sunday's 28-17 win over the Rams, the most by any player in an NFL game this season. Rowe now has nine passes defensed this season, the most in his six-year career. He added an interception in the second quarter.

The Dolphins recorded 13 passes defensed as a team on Sunday.

Content On Tap

