Thursday Injury Report: Week One | Dolphins vs. Titans

There were two significant injury news items for the Dolphins on Thursday, the most notable involving tight end MarQueis Gray being placed on injured reserve in the morning because of an Achilles injury he sustained in practice.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant was listed as a full participant for a second consecutive day, but the news involving him was that he was removed from the concussion protocol.

Running back Frank Gore, who was a full participant Wednesday despite being listed with an Achilles injury, did not practice Thursday. But his injury this time was listed as Achilles/Not Injury Related, an indication he simply was given a veteran's day off.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker (finger) did not practice for a second consecutive day; guard Ted Larsen (knee) again was limited; and guard Josh Sitton (shoulder) again was listed as a full participant.

Tennessee had two changes on its injury report, both involving outside linebackers. Rookie second-round pick Harold Landry (ankle) did not practice after being limited Wednesday, and veteran Derrick Morgan (knee) had full participation after being limited Wednesday.