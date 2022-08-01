Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 1

(On Head Coach Mike McDaniel) "Coach (McDaniel) definitely brings a type of vibe. The whole coaching staff brings a different type of vibe than honestly I'm used to in kind of all the years I've played football, but it's exciting. It's exciting. He's a young dude, and he kind of speaks our language. It's exciting – he relates. He relates to us. I think when you have that, guys just want to play for him. Guys want to make plays for themselves, obviously, and for this team, but also for the coach."

(On the competition in the running back room)

"I'm always excited about competition, and I'm always excited about learning from other guys. I think me and Chase (Edmonds) are kind of built the same. Smaller guys, run the ball kind of similar, so I like kind of watching him play and see how he plays. When we talk and when we come outside, how he talks to me and how I'm talking to him. Raheem (Mostert), he's been in the system before, and he's excelled before. Sony (Michel) has won Super Bowls. So I think that we brought in good guys that I can learn from and everybody can learn from in the room. I think those guys learn from each other and that's what you want. You want a room that everybody wants to get better, everybody wants to compete but is not selfish. That's football."