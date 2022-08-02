Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 2

(On having the team's first padded practice later today) "So pads are obviously a big deal, it's a big part of football. But one thing that I stress to the team this offseason that I truly believe is that if you practice the right way without pads, it's less significant when they come on. That doesn't mean they're not significant; it minimizes how significant it is. I'm very happy with how we practiced without pads, because we deliberately approach it as though we would have it. You put yourself in position to either block or tackle, obviously, it's not the same and you can't deliver on the force as much. So it is a very valuable thing. I would have been disappointed if I would have really been eager for the pads to come on … The players have really owned how they've practiced without pads, so I'm excited but it's just another step in the process."

(On what he has learned about the 1972 team)

"I remember vividly 11 years before I was in the womb. (laughter) No, who doesn't – you're talking every single year of my life, like clockwork. Chris Berman, ESPN, graphics – they evolved over time, but the champagne bottles pop – it's kind of in the narrative and that's what's unique about that team, is that it carries annual credence when everyone fails to duplicate what they did. So I think it also goes to show that … what one year and one team can do, the ramifications that can have for the rest of your life. That's the thing that's really overwhelming to me is these people are bonded forever. I was talking to Larry (Csonka) about some of his nonverbal communication with some of the people he played with on that team, how that's still present today. It's like the wife look like or whatever. You can talk without talking. And how powerful and cool is that to ever be present in the moment in your life knowing that it's going to have residuals for the rest of it. I think that's something that we should be proud of as a team, that we understand and are proud to be coaching this team when we're celebrating it and to be able to be connected with them in one way, shape or form is a privilege to us that we do not take lightly."