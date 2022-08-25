Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 24

(On beginning practice with a deep ball to WR Tyreek Hill) "Me and Tyreek were going back and forth about what route he wanted to run first. He told me any route. I said, 'what route do you want to run?' He said any route. So 'Coach Bev' (Darrell Bevell) jumped in and said, 'Hey, I want to hear the crowd cheer.' So I said, just run a go. So we ran a go route and Tyreek caught the ball, so that was cool."

(On where the team's confidence comes from)

"Yeah, I think for the team, it's the guys that that are helping us get to where we want to go. And I would say it's our position coaches. It's obviously our head coach, who is probably one of the most optimistic people I've ever been around, and I would say just those guys and kind of the leadership that Mike (McDaniel) displays for everyone to see. I think that's what gives the entirety of the team confidence."