Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 6

(On the defensive line's speed) "That's been a point of emphasis for us. We set the tone with that on the d-line, just running to the ball. As d-linemen, if you set the tone running down the field on a big play, no one else has an excuse. That's the standard. That's how we play around here. Pursue the ball always, and good things will happen."

"I definitely work hard on my craft and try to understand what it is I have to do and what our offense is trying to do and things like that. Zach has been so big for me in my career. That's my guy. That's my best friend on the team. He's a smart player. We see thing really similarly. Kind of things he may miss, I can pick up for him and vice-versa. He's been great for my development as a player and we bounce things off of each other and talk about schemes. We are at that point where we know if we mess up, we're like 'Ok, this is what happened.' It's not as much of we're coming over and like, 'What was this? What was that?' We can correct ourselves and we take a lot of pride in that."