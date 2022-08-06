Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 6

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, offensive lineman Austin Jackson, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Jaelan Phillips all met with the media today as the team held its ninth training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
WR TYREEK HILL
(On how hard he practices)
"I always go hard. It doesn't matter. I don't care about none of that. I don't care if I'm injured or not, I'm going to go hard. When I'm on the field, I'm going to give my teammates my everything. That's what I do. And I expect the same thing from them, which I know they're going to give me the same thing back."
(On how WR Jaylen Waddle approaches the game)
"I can kind of put us in the same category. When I was at his age and at his time in his career, I came into work every day. He works hard and doesn't make excuses and does what he's told. And when another guy got the ball, he played for that guy no matter what. So if I'm getting the ball, he's blocking for me. Or if Raheem (Mostert) or anybody else, or if Tua (Tagovailoa) got the ball, he's doing what he's got to do to make plays for this team. That's all I can ask for from a young guy trying to learn, trying to make it and trying to do what he can to support his family or whatever. Shout out to 'J-Dub' (Waddle) for that."
OL AUSTIN JACKSON
(On getting to work with T Terron Armstead in team drills yesterday)
"It was good. It was good. I feel like he brings a great level of intensity and focus to the team. We all work very well together. We're very like-minded. I think he brings a veteran type of leadership, too. He definitely brings a lot of experience and decisiveness."
(On heading to Tampa next week for joint practices)
"I'm excited about the joint practices. Definitely get another look at more of a game day type of practice, a little bit more intensity. I think we have pretty intense practices as it is, but it'll definitely be fun to get out there and practice with some other teams."
DT CHRISTIAN WILKINS
(On the defensive line's speed)
"That's been a point of emphasis for us. We set the tone with that on the d-line, just running to the ball. As d-linemen, if you set the tone running down the field on a big play, no one else has an excuse. That's the standard. That's how we play around here. Pursue the ball always, and good things will happen."
(On working with DT Zach Sieler after practice to make corrections)
"I definitely work hard on my craft and try to understand what it is I have to do and what our offense is trying to do and things like that. Zach has been so big for me in my career. That's my guy. That's my best friend on the team. He's a smart player. We see thing really similarly. Kind of things he may miss, I can pick up for him and vice-versa. He's been great for my development as a player and we bounce things off of each other and talk about schemes. We are at that point where we know if we mess up, we're like 'Ok, this is what happened.' It's not as much of we're coming over and like, 'What was this? What was that?' We can correct ourselves and we take a lot of pride in that."
LB JAELAN PHILLIPS
(On what the next step is for the defense)
"I just think continuing to work on our techniques and assignments and just honing everything in and just being able to play as a cohesive unit. I think that's the biggest thing, being able to come together, really show our love for one another, running after the ball, all of that."
(On how much he has grown from his rookie season)
"I'm constantly trying to improve. I'm very critical of myself, and I have a very high standard, so I'm really never satisfied with how I'm performing and I'm always trying to continue to get better and be the best player I can for this team."