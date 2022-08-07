Top Quotes | Media Availability - August 7

(On if he's ever worked with a player like WR Tyreek Hill and how he impacts the locker room)

"Him in particular, his personality, he's one of one. And I think it speaks to how he plays the game. He's a shorter player that doesn't play small and that is his edge. I've had players that have been similar in that manner, just not to that level. But the thing that people really don't realize that is so cool about him, is he's also very, very accountable. He's one of the first people that I can show in team meetings and say, 'hey, this isn't to our standard,' or 'this isn't right,' because 10 times out of 10, ever since we started with him here, when I do that, the next day in the team meeting, I get to show him correcting the mistake. And it kind of sets the tone that you're conditioned as an athlete to want to be – I mean everybody wants to be good at something – but you're conditioned that a coaching point, 'dang it, he had to correct me.' And that's not the case. The coaching point is like, hey, the player and the coach getting together to communicate something to make you better and he really, from the beginning, helped me set that tone with the players because I could say, 'hey, this isn't good enough, this is awesome,' and either way, I have their best interest at heart when I'm trying to communicate something. So he does that with his assignments and he's the guy that I can be hard on on his route depths and he's the guy I can be hard on blocking. And every single time he puts it on tape that he not only heard the coaching point, but it was important enough to fix it immediately, which is an example that is huge for all players, young and veterans alike."