Top Quotes | Media Availability - July 27

(On the energy in the building today) "There's always energy in the National Football League collectively … This group in particular, I was very excited about how they came back in terms of the mission-oriented, day-to-day operation and getting better, but a thirst and a competitiveness. They're fully understanding how much they owe their teammates, the organization, the fans and they're owning it.

(On what he wants training camp to look like)

"There's a common denominator with teams that I've been on that have been very successful. It's not that things don't get hard. It's not that there's not adversity. It's not that everything goes well. It's a diligent approach to each and every day and teammates recognizing, invariably, Day 1 – juiced, Day 2 – juiced. They're evolving. What organically evolves within the team is that peer – I don't want to say pressure but more like accountability – where there are going to be some guys that don't have the juice on next Tuesday. The vision that I have for the Dolphins and the team that we're building through the summer and into the preseason is that teammates take responsibility for the energy. When somebody is down, the standard and the demand to bring them up is very present. So, that – it's a long process, but the good teams embrace that."