Top Quotes | Media Availability - July 28

Head coach Mike McDaniel, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and linebacker Melvin Ingram all met with the media today as the team held its second training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
HEAD COACH MIKE McDANIEL
(On how aggressive he plans to be with in-game decision-making)
"I'm just very careful to not make an absolute, because I think it's important to kind of evaluate the scenario in all the given circumstances. By nature, I'm an aggressive guy when it comes to football and like to utilize and make big plays and utilize speed and all that stuff. But there was a transition, an experience, that really stood out in 2019. It was the first time we had ever coached offense and had a Top 10 defense. When you had that, there were certain games that you realize that being aggressive might be an unnecessary risk; if the defense isn't going to allow a point, why give them an opportunity? So I think it's important to not pigeonhole yourself. I also think that's a competitive advantage for the Miami Dolphins, because if you have just a typecast of how you operate, the other team gets paid, too, and defensive coordinators probably know that pattern. So I think that's the value of approaching each and every situation independently. I know that I'm aggressive, but I have to take into consideration all things. It's not about offensive stats, it's about winning the football game. If winning the football game is 3-0, there's no asterisk on that win."
(On his thoughts about Day 1 on Wednesday and his message entering Day 2 today)
"I was very happy with Day 1 because it was a purposeful practice … Very good teams are by nature going to have inter-practice adversity because both sides of the ball should be good. They get paid, too, basically. So I was happy from that standpoint and I feel like it put us in a position to get better today, and so then today I'll be able to validate that hey, yesterday was a real good practice from that standpoint. And the way I hope the Miami Dolphins practice moving forward is that both sides of the ball – just like any game with two really good teams – both sides of the ball make their plays but also handle adversity and go through it."
WR TYREEK HILL
(On the excitement of him pairing with WR Jaylen Waddle)
"It's going to be fun. I feel like this season is going to be fast and electric, so it's going to be definitely fun. I'm excited for it and I can't wait to get to the season. Well, the season is here, but I can't wait till we actually play against other teams."
(On if he's always practiced this hard)
"Always. I've always been like this. When I first arrived in Kansas City, I got drafted as a fifth-round draft pick. I feel like I could have went higher, but my mom always told me 'control what you can control and that's you energy and that's your effort.' So every day I step out here on this field, it doesn't matter what I did in the past – Super Bowl rings, whatever the case, how many contracts I signed, all that [expletive] goes out the window because when I line up on this football field, I'm out here trying to do the same thing over and over again. Compete and have fun and make my teammates better. That's my mindset."
WR JAYLEN WADDLE
(On what he thinks is the next step in the evolution of his game)
"I think just knowledge. Being in the room with 'Reek' (Tyreek Hill), and 'Mo' (Mohamed Sanu Sr.), you think you know everything about the game. But guys who have been playing in the league teach you a lot in the short time they've been here."
(On what has impressed him about WR Tyreek Hill so far)
"Just his energy. He's going to be the same guy each and every day on the field and off the field. He's a high energy guy and he's a great player. It's fun to see him out here making plays."
LB MELVIN INGRAM
(On what has impressed him about LB Jaelan Phillips)
"Just everything. Just how he works, his knowledge of – being a young guy and how much knowledge he has of the game and how he goes about his work every day, how he goes out there and works. His work ethic."
(On how much value he places on pressuring the quarterback)
"It's all about affecting the quarterback. (In the) grand scheme of things, you want to affect the quarterback. So, as long as you are affecting the quarterback – sacks, pressures, batted passes – no matter what it is, as long as you're affecting the quarterback, you're doing your job."