Top Quotes | Media Availability - July 29

(On what he's seen out of LB Melvin Ingram and LB Channing Tindall)

"Melvin (Ingram), the guy is just explosive, man. He's a veteran, he knows what he's doing. When we just pop on the film, he can just make plays. With Channing, he's young, but you can see all the potential he has. Just with any rookie, you just try to get the playbook down (and) you're just trying to get the hang of everything, but you can just tell he's just trying to get it right. That's all that matters – just try to get it right and go as hard as you can, and he does that. He definitely has a bright future."