Top Quotes | Media Availability - July 29

Offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg, Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., linebacker Jerome Baker and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene all met with the media today as the team held its third training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
OL AUSTIN JACKSON
(On what T Terron Armstead has helped him with)
"Definitely technique stuff. Definitely technique. He is a technician. I'm definitely hearing a lot of his teaching points on just having good body leverage and giving me – just having tools to utilize your athleticism with technique. So it's definitely been very helpful from him. He's a big vet for us, so there's definitely a lot of knowledge there."
(On how challenging it is to learn this offense)
"I wouldn't say challenging. It's actually been very exciting to learn this offense, honestly. I think every install we get to learn a new little page of our scheme, and it excites me. It gets me excited to get on the field and execute."
OL LIAM EICHENBERG
(On being the practice player of the day from yesterday's practice)
"Yeah, it was a great honor. I appreciate it from the top down. I've just got to keep on improving every single day. New stuff pops up today that didn't happen yesterday, so I've just got to go back to the basics, back to the fundamentals and clean it up."
(On advice he's receiving from other offensive linemen on the team)
"I've been trying to listen to Connor (Williams) because he played left guard in Dallas for so long. Whenever I have an issue, I just go right to Connor. And then Terron (Armstead) is there and Terron has been around for a while. He knows a lot about the offensive line position."
WR CEDRICK WILSON JR.
(On QB Tua Tagovailoa's demeanor in the huddle)
"He knows what he's talking about when he's saying it. He's very knowledgeable of the playbook and you can definitely tell the intensity once you're in the huddle. Once you're lining up, you know he's going to get his job done so you better get yours done."
(On how helpful it is to have WR Mohamed Sanu, WR River Cracraft and WR Trent Sherfield in his meeting room since they've all played in this offense before)
"They're extremely helpful. Shoot, I sit next to all three of them so I'm always asking them questions on the side when (Wide Receivers Coach) Wes (Welker) is installing or (Head coach) Mike (McDaniel) is installing. They've both been in it for a while sitting right next to me. 'Mo' (Mohamed Sanu) definitely has vet status so he's taking it to the next step of just overall helping you with the football game."
LB JEROME BAKER
(On what he's seen out of LB Melvin Ingram and LB Channing Tindall)
"Melvin (Ingram), the guy is just explosive, man. He's a veteran, he knows what he's doing. When we just pop on the film, he can just make plays. With Channing, he's young, but you can see all the potential he has. Just with any rookie, you just try to get the playbook down (and) you're just trying to get the hang of everything, but you can just tell he's just trying to get it right. That's all that matters – just try to get it right and go as hard as you can, and he does that. He definitely has a bright future."
(On the news that Dolphins season tickets are close to selling out) – "I mean, it sounds like there are going to be some good games. There's going to be exciting games. Our fans always just come with the energy, no matter what we're doing on the field. I always appreciate that the fans, the community and the organization, they're all just behind us as a whole. It's definitely going to be a good one and I'm excited, man. I'm truly excited."
CB NOAH IGBINOGHENE
(On advice he's received from CB Xavien Howard)
"Just to come into work every single day not really worried about yesterday or last year or two years ago, but worried about be present today. Not worried about tomorrow, but come to practice every day and just worry about that day because at corner – yeah, everybody's going to get beat. You're going to have mistakes. You're not going to be perfect, but how can you bounce back the next play and the next play after that and just being consistent play after play after play. It's not just doing it one time. You've got to be able to do it over and over again."
(On being coached by Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain)
"It brings a whole different type of experience to the room. We already have 'X' (Xavien Howard) and Byron – two people that have been playing this position for a very long time and when you add Sam Madison, you add Pat Surtain, that's four right there that just – they played this game at a really high level at my position so I'm just able just to soak everything in just to learn. I just watch and learn and listen and apply it to my game and whatever they tell me, I do so."