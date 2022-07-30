Top Quotes | Media Availability - July 30

(On reports the team has nearly sold out of season tickets for the 2022 season) "I mean it's everything. It's important enough that I think it's important to communicate it to the players. I think it's something that we're not entitled to, but it's a competitive advantage and it's kind of why you do what you do. It's really something cool that the players know about. It means a lot to (them), and it's just another reason for us to go about our daily process with a fine-tooth comb to make sure that we pay them back for their investment in us, and I think that's something that the players, coaches and organization holds true to heart."

(On having fans at practice today)

"I love having fans at practice. It's kind of true to my heart because that's literally full circle. That's where – training camp practice in Greeley, Colorado for the Denver Broncos where this whole thing for me started. So there is a connection and I think you can have with the fans in that you're – and I tell the players a good amount – how fortunate are you to be doing something that yeah, there's a lot of front-end commitment, there's a lot of sacrifice – again, people don't realize that players only have one day off a week for like, seven months straight – but that it's also purposeful because not only are you trying to have success for yourself, for your team, but how cool is that there's millions of people that you can make their day a little more positive, make Monday work day a little bit better just by doing what you do. Everybody wins. So that's really true to my heart, close to my heart and the guys are fired up and feel pretty fortunate."