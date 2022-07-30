Top Quotes | Media Availability - July 30

Head coach Mike McDaniel, tight end Mike Gesicki, running back Sony Michel, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah all met with the media today as the team held its fourth training camp practice. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
HEAD COACH MIKE McDANIEL
(On reports the team has nearly sold out of season tickets for the 2022 season)
"I mean it's everything. It's important enough that I think it's important to communicate it to the players. I think it's something that we're not entitled to, but it's a competitive advantage and it's kind of why you do what you do. It's really something cool that the players know about. It means a lot to (them), and it's just another reason for us to go about our daily process with a fine-tooth comb to make sure that we pay them back for their investment in us, and I think that's something that the players, coaches and organization holds true to heart."
(On having fans at practice today)
"I love having fans at practice. It's kind of true to my heart because that's literally full circle. That's where – training camp practice in Greeley, Colorado for the Denver Broncos where this whole thing for me started. So there is a connection and I think you can have with the fans in that you're – and I tell the players a good amount – how fortunate are you to be doing something that yeah, there's a lot of front-end commitment, there's a lot of sacrifice – again, people don't realize that players only have one day off a week for like, seven months straight – but that it's also purposeful because not only are you trying to have success for yourself, for your team, but how cool is that there's millions of people that you can make their day a little more positive, make Monday work day a little bit better just by doing what you do. Everybody wins. So that's really true to my heart, close to my heart and the guys are fired up and feel pretty fortunate."
TE MIKE GESICKI
(On the excitement of having fans at practice)
"It's awesome. The fans are awesome. It's great. I said to (General Manager) Chris Grier when I was walking out here, I was like, 'I want them excited in January.' So it's cool to have them out here in July. I think everybody's fans are excited in July, so we have to keep working and keep putting our head down and get to work, because everybody is excited right now, everybody is optimistic."
(On speaking with 49ers TE George Kittle at a tight ends camp)
"Yes, I was talking with him just about the scheme, about 'Embo' (Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Jon Embree) and how he operates and Coach McDaniel and all that kind of stuff. So you try to just pick everybody's brain out there. Obviously, him being in this system and having success in it – obviously, he is one of, honestly, the best blocking tight ends in the league, and then you see what he gets off of it in the pass game because of it. So that's the most important part, and I'm going to keep working at it and keep doing it."
RB SONY MICHEL
(On how it feels to be back in South Florida)
"It feels good. Being back home getting to focus on what's important. Being home, you really have no outside distractions if you look at it from the right perspective because everything is already taken care of. You have your right support system already in place and you can kind of just focus on ball."
(On the camaraderie of the running back room)
"The camaraderie has been good. Guys love to compete, guys are out here working their tails off trying to earn spots. That's what it's all about. Nothing is given, everything is earned and you get what you earn out here."
QB TEDDY BRIDGEWATER
(On how it feels to be back home)
"It feels great. It still feels surreal. I wake up in the morning like 'man, I got to sleep in my own bed and come to work.' It's great. I'm thankful for this opportunity."
(On how today's practice went)
"It was a great day at training camp. It's exciting to see the fans out, feel their energy, it's great to see some of the rookies get the fans going, and the fun factory. It's great competition out here, guys competing at a high level, it's great to be a part of."
DE EMMANUEL OGBAH
(On the strides that LB Jaelan Phillips has made this year)
"Oh yeah, he's doing a phenomenal job for us. He's getting better every practice. He has that mindset to be great, so I just need improvement every practice from him. That same consistency he started during the spring."
(On the mindset of proving yourself each season)
"I mean you're always going to have doubters. You're always going to have somebody say, 'oh, you can't do this, you can't do that.' You've just got to go out there and prove it year-in and year-out. What you did last year doesn't matter anymore. It's a new year. It's a fresh start for literally everybody."