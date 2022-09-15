Top Quotes | Media Availability - September 15

"There's a lot of things that you look for. I think that he was physical, he had a great play style. I think those are the big key things. And then you – especially when you're looking at guys that are free agents or late round picks, there's usually something that's going to be looked over whether it's level of competition, height, speed. All guys have different things. So I think there's an element of things that you look for in those guys and then really, you need to find out what motivates them, what drives them, because it's going to be an uphill battle and they've got to come to work every day, and they've got to focus on getting better every day. So, I think those are the things that you really kind of look for. That's why I think it's important to make contact with the guys and get in touch with them. And I would say Kader in particular, talking to him, if you guys ever get the opportunity, I mean, he's an impressive individual."

(On how challenging it is to face the Ravens offense) – "I'm glad you asked because I get really excited. Watching the Ravens and the job that Greg Roman does, I really feel like this is an unsung coach in the NFL. He game plans the run and uses multiple personnel groupings. He game plans the run game like most people game plan the passing game, and he's done it for a long time. I believe he's been in the league for 25 years, if I'm not mistaken. I know he's been in Baltimore for eight. But I would say that – he's done it with Colin Kaepernick at San Francisco. He did it with Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo. Lamar Jackson, who is a special talent, he can run, he's physical, he can throw, he can make the reads. I would say Baltimore and what they do, schematically, I've stayed here late. I've been here real late for the last two nights, for sure. They make it hard on you. They can do a variety of different things out of all personnel groupings, and they have every run known to man. They really do and they execute it well, which again, whether you run blitz zero, or you run all the runs, ultimately it comes down to execution. That's what it comes down to. And they're going to be really well-coached. They're going to be really well prepared. They've got good players across the board. It's a real big challenge for us this week and we're looking forward to it."