All In: Curtis Weaver's infectious, bubbly personality is rivaled only by his desire to win in everything he does.
Meet The Rookies: Curtis Weaver

Character and desire: This is Brandon Jones' journey to the NFL.
Meet The Rookies: Brandon Jones

Defensive Coordinator Bill Arnsparger was known for his innovation.
Fins Flashback | A.J. Duhe Remembers Coach Bill Arnsparger

Get to know new Dolphins running back in his own words and from three of Perry's coaches at Navy.
Meet The Rookies: Malcolm Perry

Meet The Rookies: Curtis Weaver

Texas safety Brandon Jones poses on set for the NFL network film crew during the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Meet The Rookies: Brandon Jones

Malcolm Perry - RB - Navy
Meet The Rookies: Malcolm Perry

Get to know new Dolphins running back in his own words and from three of Perry's coaches at Navy.

Miami Dolphins DeVante Parker (11) during a game against theArizona Cardinals on December 11, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Know The Enemy: Dolphins November Opponents

Part three of the Know the Enemy series looks in-depth at the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.
Wide Receiver DeVante Parker (11) catches a touchdown pass during a Week 4 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on September 29th 2019. (Miami Dolphins)
Know The Enemy: Dolphins 2020 October Opponents

Breaking down the four teams on the Dolphins October schedule — Seahawks, 49ers, Broncos and Chargers.
Know The Enemy: Dolphins 2020 September Opponents
Know The Enemy: Dolphins 2020 September Opponents

A deep dive in to Miami's September opposition: New England, Buffalo and Jacksonville.

Miami Dolphins assistant coach Bill Arnsparger speaks with his defensive players during the Dolphins 27-17 loss to the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl XVII on January 30, 1983 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
Fins Flashback | A.J. Duhe Remembers Coach Bill Arnsparger

Fins Flashback | 1994 Season Opener vs. New England
Fins Flashback | 1994 Season Opener vs. New England

Dan Marino's triumphant return as told by Irivng Fryar, who scored three touchdowns against his former team
Fins Flashback | Super Bowl VII With Larry Little
Fins Flashback | Super Bowl VII With Larry Little

The Hall of Fame Guard and two-time Super Bowl Champ on perfection and the 1972 Dolphins
Fins Flashback | Thanksgiving 2003 Against Dallas Cowboys
Fins Flashback | Thanksgiving 2003 Against Dallas Cowboys

Jay Fiedler and Chris Chambers led the Dolphins to a big road win in Dallas.
Fins Flashback | 2008 and the Wildcat with Chad Pennington
Fins Flashback | 2008 and the Wildcat with Chad Pennington

Former Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington discusses the whirlwind 2008 AFC East championship season, wildcat package
Fins Flashback | 2002 Week 6: Dolphins at Broncos
Fins Flashback | 2002 Week 6: Dolphins at Broncos

The Dolphins rallied to score 17 points in the fourth quarter and improved to 5-1.