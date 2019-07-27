18 Observations From First Day In Full Pads

Observations from the second practice of training camp:
- The Dolphins practiced in pads for the first time this training camp.
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel practiced after spending part of practice Friday working on the side.
- WR Albert Wilson returned to practice after being kept out Friday.
- The only three players who sat out practice were the three on PUP: TE Dwayne Allen, LB Mike Hull and CB Cordrea Tankersley.
- Giant-head Dan Marino and giant-head Jason Taylor were in attendance Saturday.
- LB Kiko Alonso shot through an opening and got to RB Kalen Ballage in a running game drill.
- CB Xavien Howard picked off a pass covering Kenny Stills in a passing drill where two DBs are matched up against two receivers. Bobby McCain later stepped in front of WR Reece Horn to make a pick in the same drill.
- LB Jerome Baker broke up a deep pass in the end zone on a back-vs.-backers passing drill.
- FB Chandler Cox had a nice lead block on a run on the first play of team drills.
- CB Nik Needham had a nice pass breakup against Preston Williams in team drills.
- Howard and CB Eric Rowe broke up passes on a seven-on-seven drill.
- Josh Rosen threw a nice pass over the middle to Reece Horn in a team drill and later lofted a TD pass to TE Nick O’Leary in the corner of the end zone.
- QB Ryan Fitzpatrick and OL Chris Reed jogged to the TNT wall after a botched snap led to a fumble.
- Rowe had an interception in the end zone covering DeVante Parker in team drills.
- DT Christian Wilkins met RB Kalen Ballage head on at the line of scrimmage on a running play.
- QB Jake Rudock threw a touchdown pass to Isaiah Ford after defensive back lost his footing.
- Wilkins and DB Minkah Fitzpatrick combined to tackle Ballage for a 1-yard loss on a goal-line play in what was a live tackling period.
- LB Tre’ Watson had the initial hit when the defense stopped Kenyan Drake short of the goal line of the final play of that period.