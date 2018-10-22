AC In The AM: Disappointing Day For The Defense

On this day, the offense did a solid job behind Osweiler, getting those two touchdown passes, one to Stills and one to Danny Amendola, and adding a 54-yard scoring run by Kenyan Drake. It's encouraging now to see Osweiler put together quality back-to-back games. He didn't the turn the ball over and his accuracy was generally excellent, especially on that scoring pass to Amendola. It is clear he isn't the problem.

"We need to do better," Osweiler said. "We kicked ourselves in the butt with some negative plays and we weren't able to overcome them."