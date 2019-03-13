AC In The AM: Embracing New Approach As Free Agency Begins

Fiscal sanity and a long-term vision have taken hold in every corner of this organization. It doesn’t mean the Dolphins won’t be active in free agency, it just means what they are now primarily looking for are young players in their prime, players with a large upside and players they can envision growing with this team beyond the upcoming season.

A new day — a better day — has dawned and what we will see over the next several days and weeks, I believe, are clear indications of the thinking now in place.

There will certainly be some brutally tough decisions. There are salary cap issues that must continue to be addressed. There are players in the fourth quarter of their careers whose days with this team might be numbered. There are some veterans who just aren’t worth the enormous salary numbers teams are now paying. There are young players whose contracts, though palatable now, will get far more costly over the next few years.