AC In The AM: Getting To Know Jason Sanders

8) OK, some quick hits: Favorite TV show? Favorite Movie? Favorite fast food?

JS: TV show is The Office. Movie is Caddy Shack and my favorite fast food is a burger from In & Out, either a double-double or a standard cheeseburger.

9) You see kickers stay around the NFL for years, play well into their 30s. Is that your long-term vision?

JS: I would love that to be me. But it's a one-season type of thing. I've only played part of my rookie season. I still have a lot of games to play and a lot to prove. You're going to miss some kicks and it's important how you respond. But yeah I'd love this to be long-term. Just think how many people in the world would love to be doing exactly what I'm doing.

10) Finally, how much will that last-second kick against the Bears help you the next time you try one?