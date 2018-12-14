AC In The AM: Now It's All About The Vikings

It’s not going to take a miracle to win this game, but it will take the best road performance of a season that has produced only one victory away from Hard Rock Stadium. We’ve learned a lot about this team through the first 13 games. Now we’re about to learn something else, whether it can use that pulsating finish against the Patriots as a springboard and whether it can avoid the pitfall of letting that victory linger.

In case you haven’t noticed, they are playing a pretty good team Sunday in Minneapolis. A team fighting for a playoff spot as well. A team with a top-tier defense, a big money quarterback, a talented young running back and perhaps the best pair of starting wide receivers in the league.

As hard as it is, after spending much of this week immersed in Post-Patriots euphoria, it is time to move on. So put the video away of that dramatic, unforgettable, bordering on unbelievable, last play touchdown, at least until the offseason, and try your best to turn the page. That’s exactly what the Dolphins need to do as well.

I mean how often do you face the challenge of moving on from a miracle? Especially one week later? But that’s the situation the Dolphins now find themselves in. As much as that victory over the Patriots saved their season, it didn’t make their season. Only a victory Sunday against the Vikings coupled with wins over Jacksonville and Buffalo can do that.

I know the memory of that victory will always remain etched in the minds of the players and coaches, as it should. But they need to find an internal file and place it there, certainly to call upon many times in the future. But not now. Not this week. Not this month. The urgency of the moment insists upon all thoughts centered on the Vikings and how to piece together an eighth victory in 14 games.

“It was a pretty big high after that game,” said quarterback Ryan Tannehill. “But at the end of the day we still have a lot of work to do. I still see so much out there we want to accomplish.”