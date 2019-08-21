AC In The AM: Preseason Reaches Critical Juncture

This is when we need to see undeniable growth, when continuity and chemistry become paramount, when problems begin finding solutions and when the thinking changes from exploring the roster to finalizing it.

We have reached the crossroads of the preseason, the oh-so-important third game when the starters often play the entire first half and into the third quarter, when substitution patterns are refined and when things in general reach a level of intensity and preparation that screams the regular season is just about here.

Yes, Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium, we figure to learn more about this team than we have at any point in the summer. The big question: Will we like what we learn?

We’ve seen bits and pieces of real promise over the first two preseason games. We have seen the emergence of undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams, the instant impact of former CFL linebacker Sam Eguaveon, the building of a new-look offensive line with two rookie starters at guard and a variety of other positive changes implemented by this new coaching staff.

Now we need to see it all come together. That’s what Thursday night is really all about. Get your starters all the work they need heading into the opener. Refine your substitution patterns. Locate your core special teams players. Build some momentum on offense and some consistency on defense. Get some of your injured back on the field. Most importantly, develop a sense of confidence and purpose heading into the season.

Indeed, there is a lot to accomplish against the Jaguars, certainly considering that most of the starters usually sit out the final preseason game to re-charge for the opener. This is a young team, as young as any team in the league, and because of that every opportunity is an important one; every game a learning experience.

“We have a lot of areas that need improvement,” said coach Brian Flores. “That’s going to be our focus.”

In some ways, this third preseason game is unlike many others in past seasons because of the unsettled nature of this roster. It’s one thing to play your starters the entire first half, but what if you have yet to finalize exactly who those starters are? That makes this game a proving ground as much as it does a final tune-up.

Look at this roster and you’ll see what I’m talking about. The mantra of this coaching staff from Day One has been wide-open competition across the board. While that window has narrowed over the past two or three weeks, there still remains much to be determined. That could even conceivably carry over to the final preseason game when the starters usually rest. The roster itself remains fluid and I would imagine when the final cut down occurs on the last day of this month more shuffling will take place.