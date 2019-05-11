AC In The AM: Return Of The Fullback | Meet Chandler Cox

This new coaching staff brings with it many things. One thing it brings, in particular, is a desire to utilize the fullback in many of the offensive packages. We saw how successful it could be with the Patriots, the fullback playing just under half the snaps. Well, with this coaching staff sporting a distinct New England flavor, it shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise when Cox’ name was called.

The idea was to add some toughness to this team, a degree of physicality from the offensive backfield that could mean so much during the course of a game.

Chandler Cox seems like the perfect fit.

“He gives us more flexibility,” said running backs coach Eric Studesville. “It means the defense has to prepare for something else.”

Head Coach Brian Flores went even further. “(Cox) embodies a lot of the things I love about this game,” he said.

That’s powerful stuff considering Cox just hit the practice for the first time Friday afternoon. But Flores knows what he’s getting. He also knows “one way or another” there’s going to be a fullback on this roster on opening day. As of this moment, it’s Cox’ job to win.