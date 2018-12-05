AC In The AM: The Story Behind Punter Matt Haack

So let's delve a little further. Let's take a look at the path he has traveled, the odds he has overcome and how exactly Matt Haack out of Des Moines, Iowa has become one of the top-tier punters in this league. The following 10 questions certainly filled in a lot of the blanks.

1) Talk about your football journey and the things you had to overcome to get where you are today?

MH: My journey has been crazy. I was actually never even a punter growing up. I played wide receiver in high school. I ended up going to a punting camp and came away with top honors. The person who ran the camp works with a lot of colleges and I went on a week trip with him visiting schools. Arizona State was one of those schools and they offered me a scholarship. I never expected that. I literally had to learn to punt on the go. I went through three or four special teams coaches in college. Now I'm here. What a journey. All we did in high school was roll out punts. I never just stood back there and punted. I had to teach myself.

2) So growing up in Des Moines Iowa, we could find Matt Haack doing what each afternoon following school?