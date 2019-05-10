AC In The AM: Xavien Howard Signing Sends Clear Message

The Dolphins sent a clear message spending it on Howard. A message about commitment and loyalty. A message about a franchise that wants to get better in a hurry and has a clear vision of how to achieve that.

I mean Xavien Howard checks every possible box you are looking for. His talent has been on display for three seasons now and we’ve seen enough big plays, enough game-turning interceptions and enough lock down coverage on some of the league’s best receivers to know this is not some short term solution. This is a player that, if good health allows, will be among the game’s elite for a long time. We now know for sure that those peak years, the remainders of his 20’s, will be with the Dolphins.