Andy Cohen: Chris Grier Has His Plan Set — In Pencil

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier spent about a half hour talking to the media Wednesday afternoon and, as you might imagine, there were no valuable secrets divulged. After all, the last thing Grier wants to do at this late date is to give away his true intentions. If there is a steal to be had, for instance, you never want anyone to see it coming.

This isn’t to say Grier wasn’t forthcoming because he was. He simply couldn’t talk in specifics and who can blame him? At this point, with a matter of days before next Thursday’s first round, it’s nearly impossible to try and predict what the Dolphins might do because there are so many different variables to consider including an intriguing list of scenarios that could unfold at the last possible moment.