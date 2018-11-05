AC In The AM: Defense Finds Plenty Of Ways

How else can you possibly frame a 13-6 victory over the New York Jets? After giving up 74 points and 884 yards in their last two games, after failing in so many different ways, the Dolphins put together perhaps their most inspired defensive performance of the season, getting sacks, forcing turnovers, making all the right adjustments and then punctuating it all with a Pick 6 by rookie linebacker Jerome Baker with just under 11 minutes left.

That's how you breathe new life into a season. That's how you reach 5-4 overall, 4-1 at home and conclude a season sweep of your long-time arch rivals. That's how you make a statement; a statement that shouts what they have shown over the past two games was not what this defense is, nor what it expects to be. No doubt the Jets' offense isn't nearly as formidable as the Lions and Texans or, for that matter, what the Packers will be next Sunday.