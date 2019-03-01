Top News: Flores, Grier Impressed With Prospects' Perseverance

This is how he began when he was asked to describe the hardships he’s encountered the past few years: “Oh boy. OK. So, fair warning: It's basically a country song, so get ready.”

McGary proceeded to explain how his family lost its farm to foreclosure, his father was involved in a work accident and diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, his girlfriend broke up with him, his dog died, he had to live in an RV because his grandparents’ house was unlivable because of their hoarding habits, and then a few years later the RV caught on fire.

Oh, and we also should mention that McGary was diagnosed with arrhythmia a few years back, though it’s been a non-issue since he had a couple of medical procedures in his freshman and sophomore years of college.

Now that he’s on the verge of going to the NFL, McGary can appreciate what he’s got and he’s something who clearly won’t take anything for granted.

“It kind of lends to that perspective that I took away from all of this, shows me, wow, how easily I could not have any of this,” McGary said. “Being technically homeless for two years will make you see things a little differently. It's given me a tremendous amount of appreciation and excitement, really. It's almost hard to believe that that this is a dream I've had since the fourth grade. As my life has gone on, all I've gained is more motivation, more drive, more reasons to continue and push on. And now finally knocking on the door of that dream, it's kind of a weird feeling, but it's really cool.”

Going Hollywood: Wide receiver Marquise Brown from Oklahoma won’t be able to work out at the combine because he recently underwent foot surgery, but he talked to the media Friday and did so while wearing a chain around his neck with the word “Hollywood.” It’s a tribute to his nickname, which comes as a combination of his flashy style and also his South Florida hometown. And as a native of Hollywood, Florida, he said he grew up a Dolphins fan. “I liked the Dolphins,” Brown said. “I went to their games. My first costume was a Dan Marino uniform.” Brown, who said he expected to be fully healthy by the start of NFL training camps in late July, is the cousin of Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown, who starred at Miami Norland High School. While he’s been compared to DeSean Jackson, Marquise Brown said he watched his cousin’s games as often as possible and also wanted him to do well. But … “They play the Dolphins, I’m going to root for the Dolphins.” Marquise Brown was considered a likely first-round pick before his foot issue surfaced, though he’s still likely to get drafted earlier than Antonio, who was a sixth-round pick out of Central Michigan in 2010. “He talked to me about it,” Marquise said. “He’s like, I should have no excuse. He went in the sixth round, whatever round I’m going … I feel I’ll go higher than that. He says I have no excuses. He wants me to be better than him, so that’s what I’m aiming to do.”

Player profile: The Dolphins are busy watching, examining and interviewing prospects at the scouting combine this week, and Brian Flores certainly has some traits in mind he wants to see from his players. He made that clear when he said he wasn’t necessarily looking to bring in former Patriots players, but wanted his players to possess certain qualities. “I think it’s important to bring in players who want to play our style and do the things … first, I would say bring the culture, bring the leadership and the toughness and the intelligence that we’re looking for,” Flores said. “I don’t care where that player comes from. Hopefully we’ll find a good number of them this week. … We’re not going to be able to pick every guy we like, I understand that, but we get to know them and maybe down the line this conversation that was had here just kind of helps that process 2-3 years from now. ‘Oh, we talked to so-and-so at the combine. That was a good interview.’ And he’s available. Things like that. This is all important. Not just for right now, but in the future.”