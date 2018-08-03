Camp Insider: 17 Highlights From Friday's Practice

Highlights and observations from the eighth training camp practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University:
- The Dolphins practiced in shoulder pads Friday.
- Tight end MarQueis Gray returned to practice after sitting out Thursday.
- Defensive end William Hayes (hamstring) joined the list of players sitting out practice. Also missing practice were wide receiver Isaiah Ford (shoulder), offensive lineman Jake Brendel (calf) and tight end A.J. Derby (foot).
- Tackle Ja'Wuan James returned to team drills for the first time in three days.
- Second-year player Torry McTyer lined up at cornerback with the first-team defense opposite Xavien Howard.
- Defensive end Jonathan Woodard got to quarterback Brock Osweiler for what likely would have been a sack in a game situation.
- Wide receiver DeVante Parker out jumped two defenders to catch a short Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass in the end zone in a red-zone drill.
- David Fales threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Thomas Duarte for a touchdown despite tight coverage.
- Defensive tackle Anthony Moten got to quarterback David Fales for a potential sack. Moten and fellow rookie DT Jamiyus Pittman later teamed to stuff a running play near the goal line.
- Safety Walt Aikens recovered a fumble at the 5-yard line on a running play.
- Quarterback Brock Osweiler threw a touchdown pass to Rashawn Scott in the corner of the end zone after handling a wobbly snap out of the shotgun.
- Osweiler and Scott connected again later on a deep pass down the sideline.
- Defensive end Andre Branch recorded a sack in team drills.
- Jakeem Grant, Torry McTyer and rookie Kalen Ballage returned kickoffs during a special teams drill.
- Rookie tight end Mike Gesicki made an acrobatic, twisting one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone in a one-on-one drill. Gesicki later had a touchdown catch from Tannehill in a goal-line drill.
- Tannehill had a nice completion to Danny Amendola down the middle of the field that prompted the quarterback to pump his fist.
- One play after he dropped a pass on a slant, Leonte Carroo caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from David Fales.