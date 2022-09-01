Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Justin Bethel and placed safety Clayton Fejedelem on injured reserve. Miami also signed the following players to the practice squad: cornerback Kalon Barnes, tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman James Empey, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, defensive tackle Niles Scott, defensive tackle Ben Stille and running back ZaQuandre White.

Barnes was a seventh-round pick (242nd overall) by Carolina in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was a four-year letterman (2018-21) at Baylor, where he appeared in 41 games with 15 starts. During his collegiate career, Barnes totaled 68 tackles (52 solo), three interceptions, 17 passes defensed and one forced fumble. He also ran track at Baylor.

Bethel is entering his 11th NFL season after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Arizona (2012-18), part of one season in Baltimore (2019) and two-plus years in New England (2019-21). He's appeared in 159 career games with 14 starts, totaling 102 tackles (89 solo), four interceptions, 20 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. Bethel also has three interceptions returned for touchdowns and 135 career special teams tackles (114 solo). He originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (177th overall) by Arizona in the 2012 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at Presbyterian.

Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed the 2021 season due to injury. Coleman was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at UMass, where he started 28 consecutive games at tackle to finish his collegiate career.

Cracraft first signed with Miami on Feb. 17, 2022. He has played in 24 games with one start in his NFL career, making stops in Denver (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-21). He's totaled seven career receptions for 85 yards (12.1 avg.). Cracraft also has experience on special teams with 17 career punt returns for 80 yards (4.7 avg.), three kickoff returns for 43 yards (14.3 avg.) and five special teams tackles (three solo). He originally entered the NFL on Oct. 18, 2017 when he was signed to Denver's practice squad. He played collegiately at Washington State.

Empey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 13, 2022. He played at BYU where he was a four-year starter (2018-21) and started all 41 games he appeared in. He earned Freshman All-American honors in 2018.

Fejedelem signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Cincinnati on March 21, 2020. He has played in 30 games over the past two seasons (2020-21) for the Dolphins, totaling 15 special teams tackles. Fejedelem has appeared in 94 NFL games with six starts after spending the first four years of his career (2016-19) in Cincinnati. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (245th overall) by Cincinnati in the 2016 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Illinois.

Goode was drafted by Miami in the seventh round (224th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Gustin first signed with Miami on June 8, 2022. He played three seasons (2019-21) in Cleveland, where he appeared in 26 games with four starts. He's totaled 47 career tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries. Gustin also appeared in two playoff games, recording one tackle, one interception and one pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2019 after playing collegiately at USC.

McKinley first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that season, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.

Sanders first signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts. As a graduate in 2021, he played in 12 games with 10 starts, totaling 24 receptions for 549 yards (22.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 22.9 receiving average led the SEC and was third nationally.

Scott first signed with the Dolphins on Aug. 15, 2022. He has played in six NFL games, all with Cincinnati during the 2018 season. He's recorded four tackles. Scott originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with San Francisco on April 30, 2018. He's spent time on the practice squads of San Francisco (2018), Denver (2018), Las Vegas (2020-21), Tennessee (2021), New England (2021) and Seattle (2021). Scott played collegiately at Frostburg State.

Stille first signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and three-year starter at Nebraska, where he played in 53 games with 34 starts. He totaled 148 career tackles (69 solo), 14.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. Stille was recognized as honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior in 2020 and a graduate in 2021.