Dolphins make roster moves

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Larnel Coleman, wide receiver River Cracraft, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, linebacker Cameron Goode, linebacker Porter Gustin, defensive tackle Benito Jones, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, safety Verone McKinley III, wide receiver Braylon Sanders, tackle Kion Smith, defensive tackle Ben Stille and wide receiver Preston Williams. The team also placed cornerback Byron Jones on the reserve/physically unable to perform list and linebacker Brennan Scarlett on injured reserve.

Bowden was traded to Miami from Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2020. He played in 10 games with four starts for the Dolphins in 2020, totaling 28 receptions for 211 yards (7.5 avg.) before missing the entire 2021 season due to injury. Bowden originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (80th overall) by the Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at Kentucky.

Coleman was a seventh-round pick (231st overall) by Miami in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed the 2021 season due to injury. Coleman was a four-year letterman (2017-20) and three-year starter at UMass, where he started 28 consecutive games at tackle to finish his collegiate career.

Cracraft signed with Miami on Feb. 17, 2022. He has played in 24 games with one start in his NFL career, making stops in Denver (2018-19) and San Francisco (2020-21). He's totaled seven career receptions for 85 yards (12.1 avg.). Cracraft also has experience on special teams with 17 career punt returns for 80 yards (4.7 avg.), three kickoff returns for 43 yards (14.3 avg.) and five special teams tackles (three solo). He originally entered the NFL on Oct. 18, 2017 when he was signed to Denver's practice squad. He played collegiately at Washington State.

Diesch signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a two-year starter (2020-21) at Arizona State after spending four seasons (2016-19) at Texas A&M. He started all 17 games at left tackle during his two seasons with the Sun Devils. At Texas A&M, Diesch appeared in 21 games and redshirted in 2016.

Goode was drafted by Miami in the seventh round (224th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. He lettered five times (2017-21) and was a three-year starter at California, where he earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors as a graduate student in 2021. In his collegiate career, Goode totaled 170 tackles (97 solo), 21.0 sacks, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Gustin signed with Miami on June 8, 2022. He played three seasons (2019-21) in Cleveland, where he appeared in 26 games with four starts. He's totaled 47 career tackles (23 solo), 1.0 sack and two fumble recoveries. Gustin also appeared in two playoff games, recording one tackle, one interception and one pass defensed. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with New Orleans on May 10, 2019 after playing collegiately at USC.

Benito Jones originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020 and has had multiple stints on Miami's practice squad since then. He's also appeared in six regular-season games – all during the 2020 season – and totaled two tackles (one solo). Jones played collegiately at Mississippi.

Byron Jones joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Dallas on March 21, 2020. He's played in 109 career games with 103 starts, totaling 421 tackles (326 solo), four interceptions, 57 passes defensed and five forced fumbles. Jones earned second-team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection in 2018. He was the Miami Dolphins' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2020. Jones originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (27th overall) by Dallas in the 2015 NFL Draft after a collegiate career at UConn.

Kindley was a fourth-round pick (111th overall) by Miami in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's played in 29 career games with 15 starts for Miami since then. Kindley was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Georgia, where he appeared in 43 games with 32 starts at guard.

McKinley signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a three-year starter (2019-21) at Oregon and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2021. He started all 14 games that seasons, recording 77 tackles (44 solo), six interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. In McKinley's collegiate career, he recorded 11 interceptions in 38 games.

Sanders signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a five-year letterman (2017-21) for Mississippi, where he played in 46 games with 18 starts. As a graduate in 2021, he played in 12 games with 10 starts, totaling 24 receptions for 549 yards (22.9 avg.) and four touchdowns. His 22.9 receiving average led the SEC and was third nationally.

Scarlett joined Miami as an unrestricted free agent from Houston on March 22, 2021. He played in 13 games with four starts for the Dolphins last year, totaling 16 tackles (six solo), one pass defensed and three special teams stops. He spent the first five years of his NFL career in Houston (2016-20) after he was signed by the Texans as an undrafted college free agent on May 6, 2016. Scarlett played collegiately at California and Stanford.

Smith spent the 2021 season on Miami's practice squad after he was signed on Sept. 2, 2021. He spent the 2021 offseason and training camp with Atlanta after originally signing with the Falcons as an undrafted college free agent on May 14, 2021. Smith was a three-year starter (2016-17, 2019) at Fayetteville State, where he earned first-team All-CIAA honors in 2019.

Stille signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He was a five-year letterman (2017-21) and three-year starter at Nebraska, where he played in 53 games with 34 starts. He totaled 148 career tackles (69 solo), 14.5 sacks, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. Stille was recognized as honorable mention All-Big Ten as a senior in 2020 and a graduate in 2021.